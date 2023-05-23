It will cost about $100,000 to turn a downtown alley into an homage to local basketball.
But half of the money could come from a matching grant if the Heart of Lebanon raises $50,000 through a crowdfunding campaign by July 13.
Mayor Matthew Gentry and Heart of Lebanon Director Missy Krulik have already donated on the Patronicity website page dedicated to Lebanon’s alley activation project named Alley-Oop. The site is open to all who want to experience the alley as a gathering space and celebration of all things local basketball.
If the campaign is successful, the project will receive a matching grant as part of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s (IHCDA) CreatINg Places program.
“We are excited at the prospect of adding to Lebanon's historic downtown through the transformation of a vacated alley," Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana's Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, said in a recent statement. “CreatINg Places is a wonderful program that activates unused or underused spaces ...”
Heart of Lebanon leaders have been working on the local basketball concept for the north/west alley on the north side of the downtown Lebanon square, next to the Boone County Annex Building, since 2020.
Krulik turned to Lebanon native Andy Chapman, president of Signworks in Indianapolis. “I told him we really want to celebrate the culture and history of basketball in Boone County, and he took that and ran with it and came up with the design,” she said.
The Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission put its own touches on Alley-Oop, including catenary lighting to match lights on Meridian Street and the alley on the south side of the downtown square.
The alley at present is just a black paved alley surface with brick walls on either side and is largely unused, except for light pedestrian traffic and delivery trucks.
Once activated, it will feature an archway with a lacy design cut like a basketball net and a sign that reads, “This is Home and Home is Basketball.” Two limestone basketballs and the arch off of Washington Street will lead into an area with a basketball court painted onto the pavement.
Banners with historic photos will line the alley, and visitors can use QR codes to link to documentary video that expands on the photos.
And there will be tables with umbrellas, like the ones on the east side of the Boone County Courthouse, for people to eat and gather.
Both of the downtown north/south alleys are shaded for much of the day. “Those alleys are really comfortable in the summer time and a good place to hang out,” Krulik said.
“This alley activation project is another great way to bring a new experience and fun activity for those visiting our downtown,” Gentry said. “We are excited that the Heart of Lebanon is taking on this venture and turning a vacated alley into something the community can utilize and enjoy.”
Donations may be made online through 11 p.m. July 13 at https://www.patronicity.com/project/alleyoop#!/.
Those who prefer not to donate online may contribute via cash or check mailed or taken to the Heart of Lebanon office, 103 E. Main St., Lebanon, IN 46052.
For a complete rundown on the project and the history incorporated, visit the website at http://www.heartoflebanon.org/alley-oop/.
