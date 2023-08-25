Jerry Kinney of Lebanon has had his fair share of drone encounters.
Nearly two years ago, he noticed one flying over an apartment complex around midnight when dropping off a family friend.
“I didn’t think that much of it but noticed that it traveled along the main road and turned and flew across a subdivision,” Kinney said. “It was big and expensive. It wasn’t a cheap, kids' one.”
Just last month, Kinney saw another one hovering just above his house.
“I live just adjacent to the [Card and Associates Athletic Facilities] sports complex they’re building,” Kinney said. “They may have been surveying the road. There’s been a lot of activity going on over there, but that one bothered me because it felt like they were invading my personal space.”
Several readers of The Lebanon Reporter have called or emailed the office to ask what all of the drones are doing in the area.
Kinney's latest encounter led him to wonder how law enforcement keeps track of drone activity. Are there laws that state where drone operators can fly or how close they can get to personal property?
Drones are used for a variety of reasons and anyone can purchase a small, hobby drone.
Farmers use drones to track the growth of their crops and identify pests, disease or damage in their fields.
Developers and surveyors often use them to gather data about land quality, topography and information for future construction.
Over the past few years, law enforcement has also found numerous ways to utilize drones. They assist in search and rescue missions, active shooter situations and disaster response.
“We have six department issued drones,” Officer Aaron Carlson with the Lebanon Police Department (LPD) said. "All of our drones are registered with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Since anyone can purchase a drone, anyone can fly them and basically do whatever they want with them. There’s always going to be a concern that someone is using it for their own gain. It’s similar to buying a camera with a 300mm lens on it. The technology is there for that.”
Carlson said like any advancement in technology, there are some rules in place today and others are in development as the needs present themselves.
“Everyone has their Fourth Amendment right, they have their expectation of privacy, so we don’t use drones for suspicion of drug activity,” Carlson said. “If I’m looking for a kid missing in a cornfield, I’m only allowed to look at that cornfield. No random surveillance is going on.”
Still, if a drone is spotted in a peculiar place, Carlson said there could be a variety of reasons.
“When you’re flying a drone, you’re looking at an eight-inch screen. For the police department, we have someone watching the drone and another watching the screen, but you could inadvertently be sitting over someone’s property and actually be looking at this cornfield nearby,” Carlson said.
LPD receives calls regarding drone activity on a regular basis.
If LPD is responsible, the dispatch employee can tell a caller if they have a drone in the air. The police department logs their activity each time it’s in use.
Another clue to look for is alerts to the public in the area.
“If you’re aware of a pursuit in the area or a missing person, the police drone activity is typically paired with an event that you’ve already received an alert for,” Carlson said.
Residents can also inquire through the FAA or the contractor over a construction site.
“Survey crews do mapping over a construction site and can map out a huge portion of land in a matter of minutes," Carlson said. "So when you see one of those commercial-size drones, it’s likely someone working nearby.”
As technology advances, the industry is developing new ways to track and identify those flying drones.
Carlson said new, commercial drones have a remote ID built into them, similar to a VIN number on a vehicle.
“In the newer drones, we’re able to track where the remote user is located and who this drone is registered to,” Carlson said. “Laws and rules are constantly changing. If someone is concerned, they can always call us.”
