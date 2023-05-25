Boone County REMC line foreman Michael Bowman joined a crew of 13 other Indiana electric cooperative lineworkers who traveled to Guatemala in late April as part of an international initiative to bring electricity to a developing area of the country.
The crew returned home May 13 after extending electric infrastructure in the village of Peña Roja along the western edge of Guatemala. About 26 homes now have electricity for the first time.
This is the Indiana electric cooperatives’ fifth trip to Guatemala as part of “Project Indiana: Empowering Global Communities for a Better Tomorrow.” The effort began in August 2012, when 28 Hoosier lineworkers from 17 of Indiana’s electric cooperatives spent four weeks working across the mountainous terrain to bring electricity to 184 homes, a church and a school in three villages. In April 2015, 14 lineworkers, including Boone REMC lineman Michael Shirley, battled extreme heat and rugged terrain to bring electricity to 164 homes, a school and a church.
Bowman participated in the next two Project Indiana trips. In 2017, he and 13 other lineworkers endured temperature extremes to power 68 homes, a school, a church and a health clinic. And, on the last trip in 2019, he was one of 14 lineworkers who worked together to bring electricity to nearly 90 homes, two churches and a school, and ensured that every home they wired for electricity had a properly vented wood-burning cooking stove installed to replace the open fires villagers had used for years.
On this year’s trip, besides extending the infrastructure, the crew also performed maintenance work on existing lines and poles.
“It was an amazing work experience again this year, building lines up in the mountains,” Bowman said. “We were blessed with good weather. While it was hot, we did not have rain, which allowed us to get our planned work completed and have some time to perform additional maintenance work.”
More information about this international work is available online at ProjectIndiana.org. A documentary entitled “Power to the People – Hoosiers Power the World” was produced about the first trip and is available on YouTube.
