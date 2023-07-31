Indiana’s electric cooperatives and their statewide magazine, Indiana Connection, are accepting applications for awards that recognize the community spirit of Indiana’s youth.
The Youth Power and Hope Awards program honors Indiana students in fifth through eighth grades who are leaders in their communities.
Up to five qualified candidates will be selected to receive $500 and be featured in Indiana Connection, among other highlights.
“One of the founding principles of Boone REMC is a commitment to community,” said Mandy Saucerman, communications director. “We are proud to be a part of recognizing the community service efforts of our youth.”
Past award recipients include students who have initiated a coat drive for the underprivileged, supported patients at Riley Hospital for Children, worked with special needs children, volunteered at a local animal shelter, raised money for the American Cancer Society, and more.
Fifth through eighth graders whose household receives electricity from Boone REMC are encouraged to submit an online application at IndianaConnection.org/YouthPowerAndHope.
Applicants will be asked to provide examples of and information about their community service activities, share any relevant photos, and list references who may be contacted for additional information. The deadline for entries is Oct. 2.
Boone REMC, located in Lebanon, is an electric utility cooperative serving more than 17,000 meters in Boone, Clinton, Hamilton, Hendricks and Montgomery counties. For more information about the cooperative, visit the website at www.bremc.com.
