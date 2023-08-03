I’m one of the few people in the world who still has a VCR player. I don’t use it, but I can’t let it go because I have too many memories of my children captured forever on VCR tapes.
Whether it’s a birthday party, Christmas morning, or a Western Boone fifth-grade football game, these are memories I need to keep.
One of my favorites is a video of my son, 2 years old at the time but now 35, performing as Uncle Sam in a basketball halftime show at Lebanon High School. He was so proud! Marching alongside him are the Huckstep twins, decked out in sparkling sequin costumes, bouncing curls and huge smiles.
They were Pixie kids. And they were blessed to be so.
Pixie Playhouse has been a staple of the Lebanon and Frankfort communities since 1958. Bonnie Albano and her daughters Vickie, Becky and Ria helped to raise half the people in this city. Quite often, former “Pixie kids” returned with their own children in tow because they wanted them to have the same experiences that they enjoyed.
The facility provided daycare, early learning and preschool to countless children over the years.
Most anyone who has lived here for any length of time can recall seeing the Pixie kids participating in local parades and festivals. And the brown building on South Meridian Street with gingerbread trim and huge lollipops in the lawn is hard to miss.
I recently learned that the Albano sisters were retiring and it was bittersweet. Nothing lasts forever, and no one deserves retirement more than these ladies. But I felt sad for the parents who won’t be able to drop their children off at Pixie, knowing without a doubt that their kids are in good hands and there’s no need to worry.
The treasured family-owned daycare was sold to an investment company with the understanding that it would lease the building to a franchise, that it would remain open and that business would continue uninterrupted.
After closing on a recent Monday afternoon, they learned that wouldn’t be the case and that the new occupants did not even have a license to operate a daycare. In short, the franchise had no intention of uninterrupted service.
Staff was notified that they could work at an out-of-town facility belonging to the same chain, or they would be let go. Parents were left scrambling to make new arrangements for their children with no notice. Children were not even allowed back into the building to collect their personal belongings.
The Pixie staff were shocked and tried to quickly set up shop elsewhere so they could continue to care for the children until the franchise was able to obtain a license (a process that can take four to six weeks). But the new owners and the franchise wanted the building vacated immediately and would not allow them to use the toys, furniture and other necessities to keep the children cared for.
What should have been a fond farewell and a new beginning quickly turned into a nightmare for this family who has given so much to the community. But the contracts are signed and their hands are tied. Attorneys are telling them not to comment.
It’s truly a sad turn of events for a local business that was the life work of this family.
I wish them all the best in their retirement and I thank them for all they’ve given to my children, my niece and nephew, and all the other “Pixie kids.”
Lebanon was blessed to have had Pixie Playhouse for as long as we did.
I realize some folks may be angry at how things ended (no one can be as angry as the Pixie family!), but if you choose to leave a comment on the online version of this column, let’s focus on the positive and leave a happy Pixie memory. What a fitting tribute to Bonnie that would be, and it will allow her daughters to retire with happy tears, knowing what a tremendous impact they’ve made on so many people’s lives.
I'm inviting former Pixie kids, Pixie parents, and anyone who has been sprinkled with "pixie dust" over these many years to visit our website at www.reporter.net and leave a supportive message for Vickie, Becky and Ria. I know they like to hear where their former Pixie kids are and what they're up to. Check in and send them some love.
