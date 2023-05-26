Indiana State Police and area law enforcement agencies are participating in the “Click it or Ticket” enforcement campaign through the Memorial Day weekend and would like to remind all motorists the importance of doing their part to help ensure everyone’s safety.
Troopers will be watching for unrestrained passengers in cars and trucks and for dangerous and impaired drivers. Overtime enforcement is made available with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funds administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI).
Troopers are offering the following safety tips:
- Ensure you are well rested, especially if you have plans to travel a long distance. A fatigued driver is a dangerous driver and often mimics the driving behavior of an impaired driver.
- Follow other motorists at a safe distance.
- Obey all speed limits and use your turn signal.
- Always utilize your turn signals when changing lanes and when turning.
- Avoid “hanging out” in the left lane unless you are actively passing or preparing to make a nearby left turn.
- Avoid driving while distracted. Don’t use your cellphone while driving.
- Ensure everyone is properly buckled up.
- Don’t drink and drive.
- If you have plans to consume alcohol, ensure you have a plan to get you and your family home safely.
Motorists that observe a possible impaired driver are encouraged to contact 911 immediately and be prepared to give a description of the vehicle, license plate number and route of travel.
