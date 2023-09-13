Sheridan Friends of the Library will hold a fall book sale Sept. 18-22 in the community room of the library at 103 W. 1st St., Sheridan.
The book sale will be available during regular library hours. A large selection of sale items includes books, movies and more.
Gently used books will be on sale for 25¢, movies for 50¢, and a bag of books may be purchased for $2. Bags will be supplied by Friends and are only for books.
Payment may be made in the form of cash or checks only.
Proceeds from sales by the Friends, a non-profit volunteer group, fund free programs and events.
For more sale information, call 317-758-5201.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.