Zionsville’s Department of Public Works (DPW) will provide curbside brush and limb collection on two Mondays, Oct. 2 and 9 (depending on the neighborhood schedule).
This service provides Zionsville residents in the Urban Service District a means to dispose of certain pruning and yard debris. All items must be placed curbside by 7:30 a.m. on the Monday of the designated week. Crews will work to collect all properly placed material no later than the following Friday but may complete the task earlier.
The limit on size is six inches in diameter and smaller. Grass clippings, leaves, decorative grass, vines, stumps, root balls, construction lumber, firewood and wooden fencing material will NOT be collected. Bundling is not required. Limbs up to six inches in diameter may be left intact but should be no larger than can be managed by one person. It is helpful if all limbs are piled facing the same direction for ease and safety of loading into the chipper. The total amount per home should not exceed what would fit in a pickup truck.
This service is not intended for full tree removal or HOA common ground clearing. These types of tree work should be completed by a tree service contractor at the owner’s expense. Brush and limb placed along common areas, commercial areas or any non-residential area will not be collected.
Collection on Oct. 2 will include all of the Village area, Starkey Avenue, Sugarbush Hill, Fox Hollow, Huntington Woods, Woodlands at Irishman’s Run, Hunt Club Road, Clifden Pond, Hunt Club Village, Olde Dominion, Ford Road, Oldfields, The Enclave, Shannon Springs, Oak Street west of Ford Road, Thornhill, Irongate, Village Walk, County Road 600 South/Cruse Road, The Courtyards, Bloor Lane, Bloor Woods, Benderfield Drive, C.R. 975 E., Buttondown Farms, Oakridge, Cedar Bend, Smith Meadows, Rockbridge, Spring Knoll, Inglenook, Preserve at Spring Knoll, Raintree, Sycamore Street east of Main Street, Timber Ridge, Longbrook, Vonterra, Zionsville Road, Old 106th Street and Ashburn.
Collection on Oct. 9 will include Colony Woods, Cobblestone Lakes, Hampshire, Pemberton, C.R. 875 E. from C.R. 400 S. to C.R. 550 S., C.R. 400 S. from C.R. 875 E. to C.R. 800 E., DeRossi Estates north of Whitestown Road, Colony Square, Hanover Close, Mulberry Street, Colony Court, Pine Meadow Drive, Terrace Drive, Isenhour Hills Drive, Turkey Foot Avenue, Templin Road, Willow Road west of U.S. 421, Becker Addition, Century Oaks, Colonial Heights, Northview, Coventry Ridge, Ravinia, Clarkston, C.R. 500 S., Temple Avenue, Greenfield Road, Lost Run Farms, Eagle Village, Zion Hills, Hidden Pines, Oxford Woods, Austin Oaks, Brittany Chase, Willow Road east of U.S. 421, Sanctuary, Willow Glen, Willow Ridge, The Willows, Bridlewood, Brookhaven, Fieldstone, Ansley Court and C.R. 300 S. east of U.S. 421.
For more information, call the DPW at 317-873-4544.
