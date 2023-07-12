The third annual Farmer Float Trip is set for July 25th on Sugar Creek. The exact start and stop is dependent on water levels.
The Montgomery County Soil and Water Conservation District sponsors the free annual canoe trip to thank farmers for their work in conserving soil and keeping waters clean.
Lunch will be included.
Farmers planning to attend are asked to email canoe@friensofsugarcreek.org and provide their name, contact information and number of participants. If participants are younger than 18, the SWCD asks to be made aware. No one younger than age 5 may participate.
