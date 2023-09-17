An Indianapolis financial firm will help the Boone County Council budget for long-term needs that are sure to be affected by LEAP Lebanon.
The council on Tuesday voted to pay Baker Tilley up to $23,750 to develop a five-year capital asset plan update. The contract also includes the development of policies regarding any cash reserves the county may have.
A capital asset plan is a budgeting tool. It will be a living document that is updated annually, Susan Reed with Baker Tilly told the council. Having a plan that takes into account the county’s short- and long-term needs will help the council prioritize and budget to meet its needs, Councilwoman Shari Richey said.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp.’s announcement in spring of 2022 that it was buying vast tracts of land north and west of Lebanon to develop the LEAP Lebanon Innovation District took city and county leaders by surprise. The council was forced to dip into its rainy day fund to commit $800,000 for a new Planned Unit Development and master plan to govern use of unincorporated land in what would be the hard-tech business park and surrounding areas.
Surprises
A capital asset plan could anticipate costly long-term projects and eliminate some surprises, Councilwoman Jennifer Hostettler said.
“We can avoid getting into a situation like we did with the jail where the project is suddenly here and we’re scrambling to fund it,” she said.
Boone County Commissioners proposed a new Boone County Justice Center to the council in 2021 without having involved the council in the months-long planning process.
The council claimed commissioners surprised them with the request, and the two bodies fought over the project’s scope and price tag for a year and a half before the council approved the new center at a cost of $59.1 million in June of 2022.
The county had a credit rating of AA+ before approving a .2% local income tax, LIT, in 2022 to fund the new Boone County Justice Center. The county’s credit rating was downgraded to AA after the project was approved. But a new capital assets plan may help improve the rating, Reed said.
“We are working to get back to AA+,” Council President Elise Nieshalla said. “And if we get to AAA, that’s all the better.”
Commissioners recently began their own capital improvements study that includes an assessment of the county’s six facilities and planning for what they will need in the future. Boone County Director of Capital Investments Max Mendenhall is spearheading that effort.
Reed said Baker Tilley will incorporate the commissioner’s study, and information gleaned from all department heads, in forming the new capital asset plan. The plan will also take into account the county’s roads, technology, debt, cash reserves, and other factors.
