No one was injured when fire consumed a Thorntown home Thursday afternoon, but two family cats are missing.
The cause and origin of the fire at 125 W. Church St. are under investigation, Thorntown Sugar Creek Fire Department Chief Steve Whittinghill said.
A neighbor noticed a fire at the front of the house and alerted Tiffany Corser, who was inside.
The fire destroyed the roof, and water and fire took down the ceilings, making the house uninhabitable, he said. Heavy smoke hovered over the town, forcing some residents inside and drawing others out to look.
The Center Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted Thorntown, and so did a passerby, Jerry Seymour II.
Seymour, a former firefighter, was in the area early, and the fire was burning hot, so he picked up a hose and helped when the first firefighters arrived, Whittinghill said.
Two of Seymour’s sons, Jerry Seymour III and Cody Seymour, are members of he TSCVFD.
Firefighters called The American Red Cross on behalf of homeowners Tiffany and Ethan Corser.
