This year’s Almost Anything Goes competitions challenged contestants to play leapfrog and run with food in their mouths, while the audience was kept in stitches.
“An American Classic” is this year’s Boone County 4th of July celebration theme, and the games lived up to the title. Contestants struggled to shuck corn while wearing tube socks on their hands, stood in ice water while trying to catch Hula Hoops, and chugged liters of warm soda.
An appreciative audience filled bleachers on both sides of the field in Lebanon’s Memorial Park, and folks on golf carts parked on the ends and sides to enjoy the games from their own vantage points.
Three teams of children competed in Wednesday’s pre-teen bout, but the Challengers came out victorious after superior leapfrogging. Team members were Bently Altic, Delilah Marshall, Lillian Hunter, Jocelyn Folden and Jackson Metford.
While the other teams didn’t win, they came with grit and sportsmanship. Molly Mullin took it in stride while her teammates dumped flour, an egg, milk, and cake sprinkles atop her head. And Kalleigh Kayter ran like a champion after five rotations around the dizzy bat.
Four adult teams competed with good cheer and and can-do attitudes. They all had plenty of fans in the stands. But perhaps no one was surprised when the Lebanon Fire Department’s newest, clearly athletic firefighters took the title. Team members were Katie Pallikan, Katie Davis, Tyler Rigdon, Spencer Gulley and Josh Messersmith.
Pallikan’s big brother, Chandler Pallikan, a Whitestown firefighter, stood on the sidelines for the entire contest, holding up a sign indicating she is a “big deal.” She did something similar to him the last week he was in the fire academy. It was embarrassing, and his sign for her was good natured payback, he said, adding that they and another brother are fifth-generation firefighters.
The LFD team also won in 2019, the last year before COVID-19 halted festivities until last year. But they lost last year after they paused in their game to care for a competing team member who succumbed to heat exhaustion.
A storm on Wednesday pushed the Salvation Army dinner to Saturday, and the Teen Almost Anything Goes competition to Friday evening after press time.
The annual parade begins at 1 p.m. July 4, and fireworks will be shot from Lebanon Middle School beginning at 10 p.m.
