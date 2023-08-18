Even if you're not from the country, were never in 4-H and only occasionally attend the Indiana State Fair, you still probably know about pig shows, cow competitions and pie bake-offs — those classic contests celebrating the home arts and rural pursuits.
But Lego dioramas? Educational posters about ATV safety? Prom dresses made from fishing supplies?
These are some of the lesser known 4-H projects vying for honors at the Indiana State Fair.
Modern day 4-H has something for just about everyone - from baking to microwave cooking, bike safety to photography, woodworking to ceramics, and gardening to clowning. Anyone interested in joining 4-H can reach out to their local Extension Office for information and assistance.
