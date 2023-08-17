The Mercantile building of the Indiana State Fair doesn’t just have treats for humans — it has treats for dogs, too.
To the left of the Ag Hort Cafe is the Top Dog Bakery stand. With a sign illuminated by bordering lights and rows of frosted cupcake-shaped biscuits, peanut butter cannolis and more, the Top Dog Bakery is a sight to behold.
“This is our 12th year here,” said bakery employee Brent Wallace.
Top Dog’s home is Abilene, Texas, but Wallace said they come to sell treats in Indiana during the summer to escape the heat. They also sell at a few other fairs in Kentucky and Oklahoma, but Wallace said the Indiana State Fair is one of his favorites.
“The people are really nice. They’re like your neighbors,” he said. “We’ve seen [their] kids age. It’s just good to see.”
That’s not all Wallace likes about the fair.
“It’s fun to see all the new stuff [the Indiana State Fair] comes up with,” he said.
And he’s not the only one. All his canine customers love seeing the new treats Wallace and the Top Dog Bakery come up with too.
This year, the favorite amongst the fair’s furry friends has been the peanut butter cannoli.
