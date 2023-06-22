It’s official: Miss Fort Wayne Cydney Bridges has been crowed Miss Indiana 2023.
The weekend was full of talent, interviews, a parade and other festivities at the 82{sup}nd{/sup} Miss Indiana and Miss Outstanding Teen Scholarship Competition, held at Zionsville’s STAR Bank Performing Arts Center.
Thirty-seven Miss Indiana and 30 Miss Indiana Teens competed for the crowns.
Throughout the week, residents of Boone County may have spotted the ladies dining at Amore’s Pizzeria, the Lebanon Elks Lodge, Zionsville Lions Club and the Miss Indiana Women’s Empowerment Luncheon.
Their schedules were full, from volunteering at local clubs and Zionsville schools to practicing their talent, interview and choreography for the big night.
They celebrated in the Miss Indiana parade down Main Street in Zionsville and stayed around afterward for autographs and meet and greets.
On the final evening, June 17, the five finalists of Miss Indiana were named: Bridges, Kayla Myers, Dyna Kristine Martinez, Emma Schneider and Sam Robbins.
The top five finalists in Miss Indiana Teen were Keegan Connor, Addison Chattin, Hannah Grace Colin, Zionsville’s Meg Dimmett and DaeLynn Diver.
By the end of the night, Bridges was named Miss Indiana 2023 and Connor was named Miss Indiana Teen 2023.
Bridges also won a preliminary evening gown award and an overall interview award. The 2023 graduate of Huntington University recently accepted a position as a registered nurse at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
She received a $10,000 Miss Indiana Scholarship and a $1,000 Elks Scholarship.
Bridges will compete for the Miss America crown in December.
Zionsville’s Sam Robbins took home her highest placement ever as fourth runner up and said the experience was just as exciting as it’s been each time she’s competed.
She was also a preliminary winner for evening gown and runner-up for the Joy of Life Social Impact award.
“I think overall, through the process of competing, interviewing and being on the stage, but also at events in our communities, it’s a really well-rounded growth,” Robbins said. “I’ve been able to overcome social anxiety, become a first-generation college graduate and develop my own program, Party Smarty.”
Robbins said the environment is less about competition and more about investing in and supporting each other.
“Placing in the top five feels amazing because I think some people are born with the skills that allow them to excel in interviews or being on stage. I was not born with those skills,” Robbins said. “It took me a decade of competing and I wanted to develop and continue to improve and its about how I feel about what I’ve been able to accomplish.”
Robbins will be back in 2024, but is excited to see her peer, Bridges, take the crown this year.
“I’ve known Cydney since 2018. She is the most outgoing, kind and funny person and someone who will really bring people together. I’m excited to see what she’s going to do this year,” Robbins said.
Next up for Robbins is the Soberlicious Music Fest from 6:30 to 9 p.m. July 1 at Zionsville’s Lions Park.
There will be live music, resource and education booths and ‘mocktails’, supporting Robbin’s nonprofit, Party Smarty, a program about having healthy fun and raising awareness against substance abuse.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to continue the Party Smarty mission.
For more information regarding the Miss Indiana Scholarship Competition, visit the website at https:// missindiana.org/public_html.
