Frankfort police arrested a 17-year-old after finding him with a handgun at school Thursday, according to a FPD news statement.
Police did not name the juvenile but will turn information over to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of formal criminal charges.
FHS students told a school staff member and a resource officer there was a fight in a restroom at about 8 a.m. and that an unloaded ammunition magazine fell from a student’s waistband, according to the statement.
Police searched the school and bus the student rode to school. They found an unloaded small-caliber handgun at the school, but did not find any ammunition in the school or bus, according to the statement. Authorities also searched the boy’s home and reported no additional firearms were found.
The high and middle schools were placed on temporary lock-outs as a precaution. The middle school sits close to the high school. Normal operations at both campuses resumed by about 9:40 a.m.
The suspect was questioned at the FPD and faces a preliminary charge of unlawful possession of a firearm on school property.
“I am thankful that the student witnesses reported the incident to school officials and our SRO,” Frankfort Police Chief Scott Shoemaker said. “In a partnership with the Community Schools of Frankfort, we have had an officer in our high school for 23 years now.”
Frankfort School Corporation Superintendent Matt Rhoda added, “We have a great partnership with the Frankfort Police Department. We have prepared for … these types of critical incidents. Today was an example of how we respond in coordination with the police department to keep everyone safe.”
