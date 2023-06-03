The Frankfort Community Public Library (FCPL) kicks off its summer reading program “All Together Now” from 1-4 p.m. The reading program will run until July 15.
FCPL is partnering with branches in Michigantown, Mulberry and Rossville for this year’s reading program and participants will be able to pick up prizes from these branches as well. Prizes will be distributed while supplies last.
The reading program is focused on promoting literacy through events for all ages. This year’s slogan being “All Together Now” celebrates kindness, friendship and unity.
Along with prizes gifted for the program, there will be prize drawings at each branch, with prizes including Monster Mini Golf tickets, Indianapolis Indians game tickets, Red Barn Theatre tickets and gift cards to local businesses. Other prizes will include a family movie night in Skanta Theatre or a family game night at Harry’s Coffee Bar. This year’s grand prize will be a bicycle from Hodson’s Bay Company and a family camping gift package that includes a tent.
Entries are submitted by checking out materials, turning in book reviews and attending programs at the library.
For more information on the FCPL’s summer reading program, visit the website at www.myfcpl.org/all-together-now-summer-reading-at-the-library/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.