The Frankfort Community Public Library is holding a genealogy workshop in the Earl J. Culver Genealogy Area from 5-9 p.m. July 21.
Genealogists may use all the research resources available at the library, including microfilm of Clinton County newspapers, books, family files, and Clinton County court files as well as the library editions of Ancestry, HeritageQuest, Fold3, and Newspapers.com.
Genealogy staff will be on hand to answer questions and give suggestions for getting past those brick walls.
There will be plenty of room to spread out, so genealogists can bring their files and work on organizing them if they wish. The public computers will be available for use, or researchers can bring their own laptops and connect to the library's Wi-Fi. Participants may also bring supper or a snack to eat in Harry’s Coffee Bar when they need to take a break.
The workshop is free, but normal fees for printing and copying apply. Registration is required and may be made online at myfcpl.org/calendar, by phone at 765-654-8746 ext. 1137, or in-person at the library, 208 W. Clinton St., Frankfort.
