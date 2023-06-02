Franklin College bestowed several awards at its annual Student Involvement Awards ceremony, but one of the highlights of the event was the unveiling of the “Top Ten Seniors.”
The recipients are chosen based on their academic excellence (a minimum of 3.0 GPA); leadership on campus, both inside and outside the classroom; and their embodiment of the college’s values. Due to a tie, the awards were presented to 12 outstanding seniors this year.
The following students were recognized as the Top Ten Seniors:
Libby Baker, daughter of Jill Baker of Greenwood, majored in psychology and minored in quantitative methods. While at Franklin, she was a member of the Women’s Basketball Team, Cheerleading Team, Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority, Student Foundation, Riley Dance Marathon, Student Athlete Advisory Committee, Passion for Paws, Alpha Lambda Delta, Psi Chi and Chi Beta Phi Honor Societies, and also served as a Launch Mentor.
Clayton Black, son of Molly Black of Troy, Ohio, majored in political science and history. While at Franklin, he was a member of Kappa Delta Rho Fraternity, Interfraternity Council, Student Congress, Franklin College Across the Aisle, Alpha Lambda Delta, Order of Omega, Pi Sigma Alpha and Phi Alpha Theta Honor Societies, Moot Court Team and Model UN Team.
Armani Christopher, son of Everett and Shalonda Christopher of Gary, majored in exercise science and fitness. He was captain of the football team and the senior speaker at the 2023 commencement ceremony, an honor voted on by his peers. He was also involved in the Black Student Union, Brother to Brother, Intervarsity Christian Fellowship, Student Athlete Advisory Committee and a Resident Assistant.
Annah Elliott, daughter of Stephanie Elliott of Martinsville, majored in political science and history. While at Franklin, she was a member of Student Foundation, Phi Alpha Theta, the 2022 Model UN Team and the 2022 Intercultural Honors Experience Seminar.
JaSaun Johnson, son of Jason and LaVerne Johnson of Indianapolis, majored in music and minored in Spanish. While at Franklin, he was a member of the Jazz Band, Men’s Chorus, The Blue Slips and a Launch Mentor.
Devyn Kerr, daughter of Steven and Kimberly Kerr of Cedar Grove, majored in music. While at Franklin, she was a member of the Lacrosse team, FC Singers, Women’s Chorus, Jazz Ensemble, Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority, Phi Delta Theta Fraternity Sweetheart, Arts Club and H.O.P.E.
Rutendo Nyamadzawo, daughter of Zvichapera and Shorayi Nyamadzawo of Harare, Zimbabwe, majored in chemistry and minored in biomedical physics. While at Franklin, she was a member of Student Foundation, Women’s Lacrosse Team, Religious Life Team, Black Student Union, Chemistry Club, Chi Beta Phi, Chi Alpha Sigma and Alpha Lamba Delta Honor Societies and a Student Ambassador.
Samantha Pankratz, daughter of Paul and Karla Pankratz of Stevensville, Mich., majored in biology on the pre-vet track and minored in chemistry and professional writing. While at Franklin, she was involved in Student Foundation, Pi Beta Phi Sorority, Chi Beta Phi, Sigma Tau Delta, Alpha Lambda Delta and Alpha Societies, Passion for Paws, Apogee, and was a Biology Department research assistant.
Zachary Roberts, son of Raymond and Melissa Roberts of Zionsville, majored in multimedia journalism and political science. While at Franklin, he was a member of the Track and Field Team, Moot Court Team, and The Franklin newscast.
Antonio Sánchez, son of Rafael and Beth Sánchez of Franklin, majored in economics and minored in quantitative methods and mathematics. While at Franklin, he was a member of Student Foundation, Kappa Delta Rho Fraternity, the President’s Council on Diversity & Inclusion and Delta Mu Delta Honor Society.
Victoria Simmons, daughter of Steven and Georgia Simmons of Carmel, majored in sociology and criminal justice. While at Franklin, she was a member of the Women’s Lacrosse Team serving as captain, Pi Beta Phi Sorority, Chi Alpha Sigma Honor Society and a Lead Student Ambassador.
Kody Wilkerson, son of Julie Louthan of Michigan City, majored in elementary education with a concentration in history. While at Franklin, he was a member of the football team.
