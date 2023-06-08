Boone County Council Vice President Marcia Wilhoite, who died unexpectedly on Sunday, will be laid to rest this Saturday.
A Notre Dame graduate and certified public accountant, Wilhoite was elected to the council in 2005. She was the budget and finance committee president and was known to cheerfully help out when other office holders had bookkeeping snags.
Her “18 years of dedicated service to our county leaves an indelible mark, particularly in her immeasurable contribution toward good fiscal governance,” Boone County Commissioners said in a joint statement.
Other council members oft turned to Wilhoite for leadership during difficult budget negotiations.
Willhoite “will be greatly missed from her service as a member and secretary of the Boone County Redevelopment Commission, member of the Boone County REMC Board of Directors, member of the Boone County Solid Waste Board, partner and operator in Wilhoite Family Farms, and member of the 4-H Pavilion Building Committee,” friend and Council President Elise Nieshalla said in a letter to county employees on Monday.
The former Marcia Cunningham was a 10-year 4-H member and met her future husband, Alan Wilhoite, during their time as club members. The two served the 4-H community throughout their marriage.
Lebanon Mayor Matthew Gentry wrote a tribute on social media in which he fondly remembered Wilhoite in her capacity as a 4-H leader.
Wilhoite was also known for her dedication to her four children and nine grandchildren.
Wilhoite “loved her family deeply, and we, too, felt her love for Boone County,” Nieshalla wrote. “Please join us in praying for her dear family and offering them our heartfelt condolences in this most difficult time.”
“Her love for Boone County was evident in all her endeavors, and her profound impact will be felt for generations tom come,” the commissioners’ statement reads.
A family member found Wilhoite in the couple’s swimming pool Sunday afternoon. She was not responsive, but cardiopulmonary recitation was attempted, and she was pronounced dead at a local hospital, Boone County Coroner Justin Sparks said.
The coroner’s investigation is pending after an autopsy performed Tuesday.
“It is important to note that a vast majority of our investigations are in pending status after autopsy,” Spark said. “This is for a variety of reasons. Our office works to complete robust investigations that are scientifically factual to provide families with answers they deserve.”
Visitation is scheduled for 3-8 p.m. Friday at Centenary United Methodist Church, 910 Fordice Road, Lebanon. Services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the church with interment at Browns Wonder Cemetery, 4075 Elm Swamp Road, Lebanon.
See Wilhoite’s complete obituary at online at https://obituaries.reporter.net/obituary/marcia-wilhoite-1088379591.
