Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED... The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have declared an Air Quality Alert for... Today and Friday...June 8th and 9th for all Indiana counties... Smoke and fine particulate levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exposure. For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the Internet at: http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/