The annual Gardens of Zionsville tour, hosted by SullivanMunce Cultural Center will kick off the weekend of June 23 and 24.
Those that purchase the Gardens party package will meet at SullivanMunce from 6 to 8 p.m. June 23 to receive a Garden Tour ticket, enjoy live music, appetizers and a beverage of their choice.
Pre-partiers will have access to the Flora and Fauna exhibit at the cultural center. The exhibit is a juried show featuring Indiana artists. In addition, guests will have the opportunity to take part in activities that use a variety of items from the garden.
There will also be 20 plants available for auction at the party and the day of the tour for those who want to add to their own gardens at home.
The garden tour will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 24 and feature seven gardens, plus a bonus cooling station.
Each garden on the tour is selected by recommendations, seen by staff on the lookout in Zionsville and surrounding areas or even offered by the garden owner.
Sometimes, a garden appears on the tour in its young years and will return for guests to see how it has matured and developed.
This year, the seven gardens will be new to the tour with the exception of the cooling station and things might look a bit different from past experiences.
“Some things have changed,” said Cynthia Young, executive director of SullivanMunce Cultural Center. “We’re used to everything being so manicured, but people are beginning to embrace the natural garden look. They are best for insects, animals and creating a habitat.”
Another garden located in Whitestown is home to a local artist and she will have an art fair on the day of the tour – an extra bonus for attendees.
“We’re seeing a lot more native Indiana plants. They are better for our environment and able to withstand the Indiana weather,” Young said. “Another garden is set on a farm with a large barn, horses and other things so there are some unique locations this year.”
The tour begins at SullivanMunce, where guests who have made a reservation or want to purchase tickets at the door will receive a program with a list of gardens and a map.
The self-guided tour allows attendees to travel throughout the community and surrounding areas to check out the unique gardening techniques and perhaps pick up an idea or two.
“It’s just a lovely day for people to go out and see how someone is doing their garden. There’s something for everyone and hopefully the weather is beautiful,” Young said.
Proceeds will benefit SullivanMunce and its various programs.
The cultural center is at 205 W. Hawthorne St., Zionsville.
For more information, visit the website at https://www.sullivanmunce.org/garden-tour.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.