Girl Scout Troop #3248 of Thorntown recently volunteered at the Humane Society for Boone County, donating their time and talents for a place the girls love.
“The girls really love to help out at the Humane Society and jump right in to whatever projects they ask us to do,” Troop Leader Barb Hillger said. “We’ve cleaned out their FURRari mini bus, scrubbed dog kennel gates, helped sort donations, organized cat food, and cleaned up the storage area. When we ask what they’d like to do to help our community, the Humane Society is always their suggestion.”
The troop has volunteered at HSforBC for years, and have made dozens of cat scratchers out of their leftover Girl Scout cookie boxes. In addition, the girls have also made cat toys, bandanas for adoptions, corn hole bags, and catio room cat cubes for HSforBC.
