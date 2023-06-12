Indiana House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, recently highlighted Indiana’s ‘Good Samaritan’ law related to keeping Hoosiers children safe in hot weather.
In 2015, House Enrolled Act 1161 was signed into law. The legislation provides protections to Hoosiers who attempt to rescue a child from a hot car when they:
Determine the car is locked and that there is no other way of getting the child out;
Have a good-faith belief that the child is in serious danger of suffering harm if not immediately removed;
Contact law enforcement before or as soon as they are able;
Use no more force than necessary; and
Remain with the child near the vehicle until law enforcement arrives at the scene.
“Good Samaritan laws encourage people to intervene in case of emergencies when law enforcement isn’t present,” GiaQuinta said. “These heroes should not be exposed to legal liability for actions saving vulnerable Hoosier children stuck in hot cars. The outcomes for these children can likely result in traumatic injury or death if intervention doesn’t occur.”
GiaQuinta wanted to remind Hoosiers of best practices to stay safe in the sun:
Ensure that children and pets are left outside your car, as heat can quickly turn to a deadly medical scenario;
It’s best to avoid outdoor activities and work when possible. If you must remain outdoors, stay hydrated and drink plenty of water throughout the day. Avoid consuming substances like alcohol and caffeine, which are known to make you dehydrated; and
Check on your friends, family and fellow community members who may not have access to air conditioning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.