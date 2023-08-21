Governor Eric Holcomb recently presented The North Salem State Bank (NSSB) with the Governor’s Century Award, which honors Hoosier businesses that have operated for a minimum of 100 consecutive years and have exhibited a commitment to community service.
Honorees are recognized and presented with a commemorative certificate during a ceremony at the Indiana State House.
North Salem State Bank celebrated its centennial anniversary on July 14 in North Salem, complete with a large community cookout that included customers, neighbors, friends, and family to share in the celebration of the monumental milestone.
“Supporting the economic health of our communities has been the centerpiece of our mission since we made our first loan and continues to be our central purpose,” NSSB President and CEO Matt Howrey said. “While our market has expanded, we’ve chosen to remain focused on the residents, farmers, and other small businesses in each of the communities we call home. It’s a dedication captured by our tagline, Where Caring Still Counts, and brought to life by every one of our employees.”
