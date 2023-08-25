The highly anticipated construction of Graham Rahal (GR) Performance Brands headquarters is finally underway with an official groundbreaking ceremony held this week in Creekside Corporate Park in Zionsville.
IndyCar driver Graham Rahal will combine nine locations and 74 employees under one roof when the two buildings that make up GR Headquarters are complete.
One building totaling 105,000 square feet will house the Graham Rahal Performance and Rahal Ducati Indianapolis show room, Rahal Paint Protection and Rahal Precision Tint operations, office space for all staff, the Graham and Courney Rahal Foundation and a new coffee shop, Rivet Coffee.
Building two will be about 33,000 square feet and is reserved for car storage and an anticipated restaurant.
The Zionsville resident said what began as an 8,000 square foot unit in Brownsburg grew exponentially over the years and when it came time to consolidate, he knew Zionsville was the right location.
“I’ve been designing this building for three years and strategically picked a location based on our demographics for the brands we offer,” Rahal said. “Racing is a career, but you’ve got to be prepared to live years after the music stops. I learned this side of the business from my dad.”
GR Brands is home to more than a half a dozen companies, spanning from Carmel to Cleveland.
The groundbreaking ceremony brought GR Performance staff, administration from the Town of Zionsville and others in the community out to celebrate.
Rahal said while the process has required patience, he’s also impressed by how far things have come in such a short period of time.
Zionsville Town Council President Jason Plunkett spoke at the event, calling the impact to the town “enormous.”
The new headquarters is expected to not only bring all employees under one roof, but to add 100 jobs to Zionsville.
“This could be a tremendous economic benefit for us,” Plunkett said.
The GR Headquarters sits directly across from his father, Bobby Rahal’s complex, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, off of West 106th St. and is expected to be complete by early 2025.
