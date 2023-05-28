Indy Car Series driver Graham Rahal will open a luxury motorcycle dealership next month in Carmel prior to moving to his future Zionsville headquarters at Creekside Corporate Park.
The dealership will offer motorcycles, scooters and mopeds by Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilla and Moto Guzzi.
“I think these are really great brands for this area. The Moto Guzzi brand isn’t high production and the Vespa will be exceptional for us,” Rahal said. “I think it’ll open a lot of people’s eyes. So many people live in those surrounding communities and I think to make a quick run to the grocery store or grab a carryout at a nearby restaurant, this product is going to be great.”
Rahal said Ducati has always been an exceptional brand for Graham Rahal Performance, but Aprilla is also considered premium and comes with an affordable price point.
“This is our way of diversifying the brands we have here and what we can provide. It’s a way to continue to improve and increase what we can do in our new facility,” Rahal said.
The new headquarters located at Creekside Park is expected to break ground in the next 60 days.
It will include a 115,000 square foot building featuring Graham Rahal Performance, Rahal Ducati Indianapolis, Rahal Paint Protection and the Graham and Courtney Rahal Foundation.
The location will also boast an automotive center; an auto spa for detailing and paint protection film, ceramic coatings and window tinting; indoor vehicle storage; an auto-themed restaurant and event space; a Rahal Racing Museum; and corporate offices.
“I live in Zionsville and chose the property due to the proximity to my home, but also to our demographics. We’ve been fortunate to see exponential growth at our Brownsburg facility. We started with an 8,000 square foot unit and now we have six units leased,” Rahal said. “When we look at our clientele, the majority are coming from the northern side of Indy.”
Rahal said he had been working on the design and build of the new headquarters for three years prior to making anything official.
What was new to some, was something he had been planning for quite some time.
The new headquarters will be built off of West 106{sup}th{/sup} Street, west of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, owned by Graham’s father, Bobby Rahal.
Rahal did not qualify for the 2023 Indy 500 but was selected just a few days later to serve as a replacement for injured driver Stefan Wilson. He will drive for Dreyer & Reinbold, starting in the back of the field in the No. 24 car.
After suffering disappointment over the weekend, Rahal had turned his focus toward 2024, only to learn the plans had changed once again.
Regardless of what happens on the track, the businessman and race car driver has his performance company and a lot of changes on the horizon.
“The biggest thing in racing is, you have to be prepared,” Rahal said. “I often tell the younger guys, be prepared for when the music stops. In racing, there’s no guaranteed contract. I’ve dedicated 25 years of my life to this career, but there’s no guarantee. When racing is over and you still have 40, 50 or 60 years to live, I’m excited to see these new business developments happening too.”
The Rahal Piaggio Indianapolis motorcycle dealership will be temporarily located at 9830 N. Michigan Road.
Visit the website at https://grahamrahal.com/ for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.