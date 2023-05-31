Granville Wells Elementary School administrators recently announced the names of honor roll students for the most recent quarterly grading period of the school year. Students earning honor roll status are:
First grade, all As - Charles Busenbark, Lillian Davida, Liam Dazey, Grayson Denny, Maverick Emmert, Liam Gardner, Savannah Harlow, Maggie Joshlin, Margaret Kaup, Kyran Lane, Lucas McKinney, Brooklyn Morgan, Kennedy Pierce, Sawyer Pollard, Caden Revell, Ava Riner, Spencer Serrano, Nash Wilson and Alex Worrell.
Second grade, all As - Tinley Abrams, Julia Cain, Breccan Conwell, Will Cunnyngham, Carter Dieterlen, Kallee Evans, Talon Gallimore, Bow Heckathorne, Clare Howard, Bellagrace Klingebiel, Jace LaLond, Dierks Linton, Maddox Linton, Kaiser McCord, Ava Oakley, Jordan Potter, Ellie Roland, Kyle Scott, Liam Smith, Griffin Stevens, Journey Venis and Beckett Yancey.
Third grade, all As - Andrew Beaver, Ella Bobay, Sarah Claycomb, Marshall Cox, Lily Dismore-Hallam, Braxton Faulk, Addison Gregg, Emmie Henry, Karsten Hole, Graham Murray, Cooper Neal, Turner Pelley, Max Radaker, Emersyn Redwine, Weston Schrader, Amelia Stambro, Beau Threlkeld and Michael Warren.
Fourth grade, all As - Tinsley Baxter, Charley Dazey, Molly Marconett, Elleri Mitchell and Spencer Worrell.
Fifth grade, all As - Blaine Bair, Jacob Bloss, Jackson Linton, Bristol McCord, Dylan Meyer, Adalyn Nicley, Jackson Potter, Rylee Radaker, Maelynn Stambro and Ainsley Thompson.
Sixth grade, all As - Kylie Fields, Makayla Franks, Kole Goodman, Charlie Jones, Harley Mudd, Madeline Murray, Rachel Rustin, Sam Scott, Landon Smith, Rex Stanley, Murryn Sturgis, Estelle Walker and Eli Weakley.
First grade, all As and Bs - Elliana Alsup, Evelyn Beattie, Michael Burris, Ellie Caraballo Mercado, Abigail Cassini, Kayson Clevenger, Evelyn Davis, Harper DeGolyer, Cheyenne Dieterlen, Tatum Groves, Genevieve Jordan, Raine Lawson, Ryder Mitchell, Rease Pugh, Noah Rayburn, Eli Schrader, Kimberlynn Settlemoir, Holden Smith, Mason Steorts, Everly Telljohann, Ezekiel Weber, George Winter and Ryder Yancey.
Second grade, all As and Bs - Hudsen Beesley, Emmett Bull, Elsie Crowder, Berek Davis, Camden Eckert, Emma French, Grayson Gibson, Everlee Hubbell, Evelyn Long, Max Lowe, Billy Mateika, Lena Morris, Charlotte Orlea, Kaleb Pennington, Riley Rafter, Everett Revell, Landon Savage, Bo Shuptrine, Donavon Stanger, Bennett Stone and Zachary Tuttle.
Third grade, all As and Bs - Abigail Beaver, Jace Bloss, Wesley Broach, Elle Buescher, Cash Caldwell, Jesus Carlin-Salmeron, Abel Cooper, Braddock Couch, Nova Crahen, Cameron Cratty, Mayson Dover, Kason Duff, Gavin Evans, Sophie Gohier, Allison Lawson, Kaislee Marshall, Sam Mateika, Madison Melton, Blake Meyer, Reuben Miller, Michael Rudder, Henry Threlkeld, Jase Wilhite and Ivan Winter.
Fourth grade, all As and Bs - Bentley Aliff, Bear Buescher, Hudson Bull, Emma Cuningham, Quinn Cunningham, Austin Cynor, Brantley Fields, Austin Harlow, Owen Henry, Gage Miller, Sabrina Mitchell, Jayden Paris, Hollie Parr, Bryson Potter, Julissa Santillan, Daniel Schooler, Zoey Trent, Cruz Tucker, Ty Williamson, Mae Wilson, Bohdan Wirey and Jase Young.
Fifth grade, all As and Bs - Cody Bolen, Gracie Broach, Ted Crowder, Kenzie Denning, Caleb Douglas, Byntlee Duff, Crew Gallimore, Kaity Gott, Lukas Harrison, Brammer Lasley, Owen Lear, Ella Oakley, Blaize Reid, Jax Schuster, Ollie Shuptrine, Harlan Threlkeld, Zoie Venis, Porter White and Roman White.
Sixth grade, all As and Bs - Aubree Anderson, Kensley Blankenship, Oliva Burtner, Maddox Cunningham, Kate Foy, Korwin Gaines, Max Gamroth, Kane Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Jolie Lawson, Ian Levesque, Landen Miller, Colten Mitchell, Caydence Paris, Ashton Pelley, Abigail Quilter, Tyson Riner, Zoe Sprong, Brooklyn Wagner and Owen Young.
