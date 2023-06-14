The annual Hendricks County Rib-Fest and BBQ will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 24 at the Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds in Danville.
The morning will begin with a 5K run/walk event at 9 a.m.
The Rise and Swine 5K invites the entire family out for some exercise to kick off the day. Registrants receive a T-shirt, a $5 coupon for Rib-Fest food and drinks and a cooling towel.
Each participant will receive an electronic bib tag and the chance to win an award for first-place finishers.
At 10 a.m., the Riblet Kids Run invites children to participate in a quarter-mile race and also includes awards.
From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., the second annual Plainfield Lions Club Craft Fair will be underway in the Expo Hall at the fairgrounds. More than 60 local vendors will offer a variety of handmade products, artisan wares and more.
“When we started the Rib-Fest 18 years ago, one of our goals was to support our nonprofits, like our Kiwanis Clubs, the Legion, the Lions and others,” said Tom Downard, executive director of the Avon Chamber. “The Lions Club's first year with the craft fair was really well received and it’s kind of exploded. The Kiwanis Club will have root beer and strawberry shortcake and the Legion is doing hotdogs and hamburgers. There will be a little something for everyone.”
New this year, from 2 to 4 p.m., visitors can enjoy the Heritage Expo in the South Hall. The international event brings the community together with booths representing countries all over the world. See fashion, food and other cultural practices from countries like Nigeria, Mexico and many others.
“Hendricks County is becoming more and more diverse and we want to help educate others,” Downard said. “The Heritage Expo should be really fun and we’ll learn something as well.”
Throughout the day, the traditional rib fest will be ongoing. More than a dozen rib vendors will make their specialty, including Phat Daddy’s BBQ, Delia’s Ribs and Catering and Georgia’s Kitchen, to name a few.
Six celebrity judges will sample each entry and awards will be given for the best ribs and best sauce.
The official Rib-Fest event is 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. – a longer day for visitors and vendors alike. However, over the years, the time has extended to allow for easier flow of traffic and freedom to come and go from the event.
“It’s a slow and gradual build this way,” Downard said. “If families want to come out for lunch, you’ll have access to everything and we’ll give pass outs to return later for the evening events but by 4 p.m., it’s a zoo. So, for those that want to avoid the large crowds, there’s time to do that earlier in the day.”
There will be a petting zoo, bounce houses and other events for children to enjoy.
At dusk, the popular balloon glow will begin. This year, nine balloons will be on display, featuring three or four shaped hot air balloons.
“Last year, we had a balloon in the shape of a pig, for the Rib-Fest. There are also photo opportunities if you want to go in and get your picture taken,” Downard said.
Around 10 p.m., fireworks will celebrate the end of the evening.
“It’s a lot of work, but a lot of fun,” Downard said. “It’s fun to see as the evening starts winding down, the people start gathering for the fireworks – just a great time for the family and the community.”
The Rib-Fest is a free event. Tickets are not required; however, parking is $5 and food, drinks and shopping are available to purchase.
The Hendricks County Fairgrounds is at 1900 E. Main St., Danville. For more information, visit the website at https://www.avonchamber.org/hendricks-country-rib-fest//.
