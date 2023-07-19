The Emergency Preparedness Division of the Boone County Health Department is offering “Stop The Bleed” training to all Boone County churches.
This training will allow administrative and security staff members to become “Stop The Bleed” instructors.
In incidents such as active shooters, tornadoes, etc., 40% of the deaths are the result of bleeding. This training is designed to teach how to stop excessive bleeding and help increase survival rates.
Once training is completed, each church will be provided with a “Stop The Bleed” kit to use. Items in the kit include emergency trauma dressing, an emergency survival blanket, an emergency tourniquet, an instruction pamphlet, a marker pen, non-latex gloves, trauma scissors, and wound packing gauze.
For more information or to schedule training, contact Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Randy Waltz by emailing to rwaltz@co.boone.in.us or by calling 765-483-4458, option 8.
