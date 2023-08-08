The Heart of Lebanon has several activities planned for the remainder of the month.
The Lebanon City Market continues from 5-7 p.m. each Tuesday at Meridian and Main streets in downtown Lebanon. Markets are scheduled for Aug. 15, 22 and 29.
For more information, visit the website at www.lebanoncitymarket.com.
Augtoberfest returns to the downtown area from 5-10 p.m. Aug. 19. The 21 and older event will be on Meridian and Washington streets in downtown Lebanon.
For ticket information, visit the website at www.heartoflebanon.org/augtoberfest.
Music on the Plaza & Boone County Bike Night runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 25. The free family-friendly event will be on Meridian Street in downtown Lebanon.
