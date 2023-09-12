Founded in 1998 as Morning Dove Therapeutic Riding Inc. in Zionsville, the organization that provides equine assisted therapy underwent a brand and name change nearly a year ago.
Now known as Herd of Hope, the leadership team – Matthew Meeks as executive director and Emma Meeks as director of equine programs and operations – noticed one special volunteer who had been with them through it all.
Judy Champod, both a participant and a volunteer at Herd of Hope, is celebrating 10,000 volunteer hours.
“I started volunteering and I really enjoyed it. I like meeting new people and it’s out in the country where it’s nice and quiet,” Champod said. “I clean the office, water the flowers, and want to make people feel comfortable and welcome.”
The Meeks said Champod also sanitizes riders’ helmets, cleans the volunteer space and is the resident jokester at the barn.
“It’s understated how important this is to us,” Matthew said. “We can’t afford to hire a cleaning service and our standards are exceptionally high. We often hear people say this is the cleanest barn they’ve ever been in but that means we are caring for the horses properly and if the barn is that way, the office needs to be that way too.”
Champod arrives at the barn twice a week and spends the day creating an inviting space for guests and participants.
She’s also found the benefits of therapeutic riding.
“I’ve had knee surgery and hip surgery,” she said. “Coming out here has helped me quite a bit. It helped me through both of my parents’ deaths too.”
Helping people is the Meeks’ primary goal.
At Herd of Hope, in addition to therapeutic riding for those with intellectual or physical needs, they’ve added additional programming in recent months.
“We offer a geriatric equine assistant program, we partner with an art therapist who utilizes the horse in her work and we have started a therapeutic horsemanship program,” Emma said. “We designed that program for the siblings of participants who come out but have to sit on the side during therapy. Someone without therapeutic needs can also benefit from time with a horse, so this program is for people who want to learn about equine behavior, they love to ride and care for the horses.”
Other programs include corporate workshops, team building and staff retreats.
Though they specialize in therapeutic equine therapy, the couple hopes to be fully inclusive, welcoming everyone and creating a community environment.
“This is for anyone in need,” Matthew said. “Something happens when you’re working with the horse. Whether it’s quantifiable or measurable, we believe a bad day in the barn is typically better than a regular day out in the world.”
Champod has seen the benefits first-hand and as a volunteer, she’s witnessed four different locations, numerous executive directors and has shown loyalty and faithful service for 22 years.
“I like to keep my brain working and I do a lot of reading and crossword puzzles,” Champod said. “I want to be at least 100 years old and my goal is to make it to 20,000 volunteer hours.”
The Meeks agree.
“Judy is the heartbeat. Everyone who’s been around here knows her and her friendliness is infectious,” Matthew said.
Herd of Hope is at 7444 W. 96th St., Zionsville. To learn more, visit the website at https://www.herdofhopetherapy.org.
