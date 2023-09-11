An advanced manufacturer that serves aerospace and alternative energy markets has Lebanon in its sights.
Ben Bontrager told the Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals that the company is interested in the 50,000-square-foot shell building the city is constructing in cooperation with the Lebanon Redevelopment Commission.
The partnership allows the city to start a ready-made building for a company that needs to get its ideas to market quickly.
“This is the right type of tenant we’ve been looking for to make a potential investment in this site,” Bontrager said.
The company Bontrager declined to name needs an assurance that it will receive some zoning variances before it can seriously consider the site at 1430 W. Ind. 32. That’s roughly across Ind. 32 from the Lebanon Business Park. The manufacturer is also considering about four other sites, he said.
The BZA unanimously approved the variances with some conditions.
The company needs a three-story, 80-foot tall building for its manufacturing facility. That’s taller than normally allowed in a planned business industrial zoning district. The company also uses outdoor mechanical accessory equipment that is taller than normal.
The building and equipment heights can be mitigated with careful placement, landscaping for screening, and architectural elements, the BZA decided.
The company also wants to expand the building and facilities to occupy up to 85% of the lot instead of the usual maximum of 75%. The remaining 25% of land is ordinarily reserved for a water detention system and pond. But the 8.92-acre lot is part of a larger detention area and doesn’t need a pond.
“I think we should hear back on this fairly quickly,” Bontrager said after receiving approval. “We’re hoping it will be the next exciting announcement this year.”
The deal and the land are not part of the LEAP Lebanon Innovation District under development by the Indiana Economic Development Corp. on Lebanon’s north and west sides.
Big barn
In other business, the BZA approved a homeowner’s request for a variance to build a detached pole barn that is 2,000 square feet. The normal maximum for his rural, two-acre lot would be 1,902 square feet.
He also asked to build it 23 feet tall instead of 18 feet so he can store a recreational vehicle at his home at 3516 E. County Road 400 S., near Whitestown. The BZA unanimously approved.
The city’s uniform development code considers urban and suburban properties and does not take into account large, open, rural properties that have more space between buildings and their neighbors, Assistant City Planner Matt Reynolds said.
