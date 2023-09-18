The Zionsville Optimist Club will hold its 41st annual Hit the Bricks 5K Run/Walk and 3K Run and Fun Walk at 8 a.m. Sept. 30 at the Zionsville Town Hall.
“Hit the Bricks is truly a tradition in Zionsville and the Zionsville Optimist Club’s only fundraiser of the year,” ZOC president Cara Fausset said. “Being a 100% volunteer organization, virtually every dollar raised goes toward helping youth in their community.”
Fausset said the name of the event is because the route always has a segment on Zionsville’s historic brick Main Street.
This year’s event has two presenting sponsors, The Scoop ice cream and gourmet coffee shoppe in Zionsville and OrthoIndy, with many locations in central Indiana.
The ZOC was established in 1981. Its motto is “Friends of Youth” and it is a local chapter of the Optimist International organization founded in Indianapolis in 1919. The ZOC has provided more than $370,000 to Zionsville and Boone County youth in its 42 years.
Ian Stewart and Allison Wolf are serving as co-chairs of this year’s run/walk.
In 2021 the organization started its first ‘spotlight beneficiary’ which was the Zionsville Parks & Recreation Department. This year will be the Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home in Lebanon (IUMCH), established in 1916. In addition to the IUMCH, support from Hit the Bricks will continue to go to a myriad of youth projects, programs and partner organizations. All funds raised stays in Boone county.
Susan Bennett from the IUMCH states “ We are thrilled and so appreciative of both the recent support the Zionsville Optimist Club has provided to us as well as to be their spotlight beneficiary of this year’s Hit the Bricks,” Susan Bennett from the IUMCH said. “It’s a perfect match with all they do for youth.”
The IUMCH has been serving youth in crisis for more than 100 years. Over the years, thousands of their graduates have become productive members of society. For more information, visit the website at iumch.org.
While the Hit the Bricks 5K is largely composed of runners, the 3K offers either a run or morning stroll on an early fall day with runners, walkers, families, strollers and pets all being welcome. If desired, 5K participants will be timed with prizes for overall men and women and first and second place in several age categories.
The ZOC also has a raffle and various sponsor booths from local organizations. To find out more and to register, visit the website at tuxbro.com. In person registration is also available starting at 7 a.m. on the day of the event.
The Zionsville Town Hall is at 1100 W. Oak Street, Zionsville. For more information about the Zionsville Optimist Club, visit the website at zionsvilleoptimist.org.
