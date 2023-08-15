The Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library (HMMPL) board and staff have named Kristin Shelley as the new executive director.
Shelley will oversee both HMMPL in Zionsville and the new Whitestown branch, currently under construction.
The Indiana native had served libraries in Ohio and Michigan for more than 34 years before accepting the position in Zionsville.
“I’m looking forward to meeting members of the community and I love building projects,” Shelley said. “I’ve worked on many library building projects throughout my career and I’m excited about the new branch. It’s an opportunity to grow our system and our service to the public.”
Over the years, many libraries have made an effort to provide services that lend to current needs in the community, outside of traditional reading material.
For example, HMMPL’s Maker’s Studio provides equipment to the public for various education and projects such as 3D printing and embroidery,
Not only have they begun offering ‘kits’ patrons can check out to work on these projects at home, Shelley hopes to take the program a step further.
“Our patrons can become creators rather than just consumers,” Shelley said. “It’s super exciting to me and brings the STEAM concepts into the library every day. We’re now offering maker kits, woodburning kits, calligraphy kits and all different crafts and other ‘tool’ collections. I’d love to continue to extend these collections for a circulating tool library.”
HMMPL has also created opportunities to reach out to those who may not visit the library on a regular basis.
“Libraries are so much more than these four walls. We want to reach our patrons but also those that might not as easily get to the library,” Shelley said. “I love that we go into senior centers, the schools, community festivals and the farmers' markets. Not only are we visible, but this is also a way to serve our community.”
She hopes to work with the Zionsville Parks Department in implementing a permanent story walk for those using the Big4Rail Trail in the future.
“I have a passion for early literacy and love what the public library stands for, what they do and what they mean to the community,” Shelley said. “I love connecting with people, collaborating with organizations, schools and businesses. Libraries are essential to every community. I’m looking forward to this role and invite the community to come in and say ‘hello.’”
HMMPL’s second branch is expected to open in the spring of 2024. The 23,000 square foot building is at 6310 E. Albert S. White Dr., Whitestown, and will feature a wooded walking trail on the property, a large community room for events and activities, quiet reading areas and an indoor/outdoor fireplace.
For more information, visit the website at https://hmmpl.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.