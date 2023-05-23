Homewood Heath Campus received the President’s Diamond Service award from its company, Trilogy Health Services, for scoring in the company’s top 6 – 30% of which is based on customer service surveys.
Homewood was presented with the award at the company’s annual spring meeting in Louisville, Ky. Homewood received a score of 4.8577 out of five based on feedback for areas such as quality of care, staff attitude, cleanliness and more.
Trilogy acquires feedback from residents and their families that their communities serve twice a year and that feedback is “viewed as invaluable and is used to identify places where the campus excels as well as opportunities for growth,” according to a press release.
“We are committed to delivering not only quality, clinical care but also a first-class level of hospitality to the senior lifestyle. Our scores on the Customer Satisfaction Survey represent our team’s dedication to servant leadership, and it is with great pride that we receive this recognition,” Holly Snyder, executive director said. “We’re honored to have received such positive feedback from our customers and promise them that we will continue to strive to exceed their expectations.”
Homewood Heath Campus is an assisted living facility at 2494 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon.
For more information on Trilogy or to find one of its local campuses, visit the website at Trilogyhs.com.
