Celebrate all things wood at the Hoosier Hardwood Festival at the Boone County 4-H Fairgrounds this weekend.
The festival, sponsored by Wood-Mizer, moved to Lebanon for the first time last year, drawing arborists, chainsaw artists, wood carvers, hobbyists, landowners and spectators from in and out of state.
The three-day festival is a celebration of the hardwood lumber industry and will showcase logging equipment, heavy machinery, chainsaws, sawmill equipment, wood-working equipment, and more tools.
The buzz and smell of more than 20 chainsaws filled the fairgrounds as artists spread out for competitions and entertainment last year. Wood carvings will be offered for sale.
A lumberjack show will feature contests in log rolling, ax throwing, tree topping and more.
Educational opportunities include chainsaw safety demonstrations and tips from an Indiana Department of Natural Resources forester. Anyone who owns forest property can ask for a DNR representative to visit and give advice on land management.
There will be live demonstrations, a beer garden, festival food and live entertainment at the family friendly event that also includes a petting zoo. Twiggy the water skiing squirrel will perform several times daily.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for youth ages 7-12, and free for ages 6 and younger. They may be purchased at the gate or online at https://hoosierhardwoodfestival.com/ticket-info/. Weekend passes cost $20.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Boone County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1300 E. County Road 100 S., Lebanon.
