The Humane Society for Boone County (HSforBC) will be able to help more residents of the county after receiving a grant from the Community Foundation of Boone County. The $6,000 grant will be used for the HSforBC’s Pet Pantry that distributes dog and cat food for free to people struggling to pay bills and buy food for their pets.
“HSforBC’s Pet Pantry supports people and their animals,” Executive Director Susan Austin said. “We are very grateful to the Community Foundation for this grant.”
Those in need of pet food should call the HSforBC Helpline at 877-473-6722 and will need to listen to the recording to leave a message to request assistance.
HSforBC was established in 2007 and organized to prevent animal cruelty, provide care and shelter to abandoned animals, promote animal care and to serve the animals and residents of Boone County. The shelter is run by volunteers and does not receive tax dollar assistance. The shelter relies on volunteer generosity, donors, sponsors and grants.
