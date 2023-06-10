The Humane Society for Boone County (HSforBC) will receive a $10,000 grant from Petco Love, a national nonprofit, at 1 p.m. June 17 at the Whitestown Mills Petco, 6298 Mills Drive, Ste. 300. The grant will be awarded during a special adoption celebration that day.
Petco Love works in leading the change for pets by using love to bring communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier. The nonprofit has invested $350 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts, with HSforBC receiving this grant to support its efforts of saving animals in Boone County.
“Our investment in Humane Society for Boone County is part of more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently launched Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet image technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”
HSforBC is a nonprofit that works in assisting abandoned, neglected, abused and stray dogs and cats in Boone County and helps more than 600 animals each year find a home. The organization has several community programs that include adoption; trap, neuter and return (TNR); spay/neuter assistance; and has a pet food pantry distribution.
“This is an investment into the health and welfare of the dogs coming into our care,” said Susan Austin, executive director of HSforBC. “These grant dollars help Humane Society for Boone County have the dog isolation area so desperately needed to safely bring in lost and abandoned dogs and allow them to decompress, rest and have their health issues identified and addressed before they go on into foster homes.”
Visit the website at hsforbc.org for more information on Humane Society for Boone County. For more information on Petco Love, visit the website at petcolove.org.
