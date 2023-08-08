Traffic got complicated around the Eli Lilly and Co. site over the weekend.
And motorists and residents will have to adapt through at least next June as several entities close roads for various periods while they make improvements, install lights, add drainage, and repair railroad crossings, Boone County Commissioners learned Monday.
Utility companies will also remove lines from work zones in rights of way over the next few months.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. is developing LEAP Lebanon on 9,000 acres the city’s northwest side. Lilly, the anchor tenant, is building a $3.7 billion pharmaceutical complex on 600 acres. No other prospects have been named to date, but the IEDC is courting a computer chip manufacturer and a data center, among other groundbreaking industries.
LEAP is an acronym for limitless exploration advanced pace. The district is known informally as a hard-tech corridor. The district is the largest economic development project in the state’s history.
Contractors planning work along the roadways are cooperating with the Boone County Highway Department to schedule closures and meet county requirements, such as placing proper road closure and detour signs and maintaining driveway accessibility for area residents.
The highway department is coordinating with affected residents and Boone County law enforcement, fire departments, medical services providers, and other emergency service providers to ensure continuation of service and safety during construction.
A contractor closed a portion of County Road 375, west of the CSX Railroad Crossing, over the weekend in preparation for drainage work, and Lilly guards wouldn’t let local residents through, Boone County Commissioners President Don Lawson reported Monday. The closure caused traffic to turn around in residential drives, Lawson added.
A company working on drainage in that area had permission to close the road Monday, Nick Parr, highway department director, told Lawson, adding that he’d check into what happened over the weekend.
More closures Aug. 21
Michael Watts, Pure Development senior development manager, told commissioners the state will begin closing roads for major reconstruction and improvement Aug. 21.
The IEDC will pay an estimated $15 million to build one road and improve three others adjacent to the Lilly site. Commissioners approved permits for the projects on County Roads 375 N. and 450 N. from Witt Road to Ind. 39 and for a new bypass road from C.R. 300 N., to 450 N. earlier this summer.
They also approved drainage and bridge work for Witt Road (County Road 150 West) at a previous meeting but voted against other improvements from C.R. 450 N. to Ind. 47.
Watts updated commissioners on the road projects, saying:
- Work will begin on a bridge on Witt Road north of Lilly this month, with a finish goal of Dec. 14. Paving will take place when asphalt mills fire up for the season next year;
- Homes in the path of C.R. 375 improvements will be demolished beginning this week;
- C.R. 375 will close sometime in September, with a bridge repair slated for October and paving next year; and
- Work at C.R. 450 N. at the point of the bypass begins Aug. 21. It is slated for 2024 completion.
The roads will not be continuously closed until next year, but just as work necessitates, Parr explained. The goal is to have improved roads functional to alleviate traffic on Witt Road during Lilly's construction.
CSX in the mix
CSX Railroad sought a permit to close 13 railroad crossings for two to three days while improvements are made. Asphalt will be removed, and the crossings will be unpassable during those times, Parks told commissioners.
Commissioners approved the permit with the condition that not all crossings be closed at one time, and subject to the outcome of a county highway department meeting with public safety officials in the areas of each crossing.
CSX cut pavement at two crossings without commissioner approval and without seeking road closure permits in 2018.
Railroad officials at the time said they didn’t need permission to work on their own property. But they halted work, saying commissioners were uncooperative and said they wouldn’t return to make the repairs for up to three years.
That was five years ago, and Parr encouraged commissioners to approve the permit in the spirit of cooperation.
