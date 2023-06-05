The Indianapolis Museum of Art (IMA) at Newfields recently announced two iterations of the multi-sensory digital technology experience The Lume Indianapolis, featuring Van Gogh, and The Lume Indianapolis, featuring Dalí Alive.
The Lume with Van Gogh will open in July and The Lume with Dalí will open in March 2024.
The Lume Indianapolis featuring Van Gogh will have a limited run ending in December. New additions have been added to the show including a refreshed café menu, updates to interactive elements and Japanese woodblock prints. An artform that inspired some of Van Gogh artworks will be on display. These prints are a permanent part of the IMA’s collection.
Returning this summer, will be the Featurettes by three Indiana-based digital artists who were commissioned to create a three-minute, immersive visual and audio digital media experience.
The Lume Indianapolis will close temporarily following the Van Gogh experience to prepare for the experience featuring Salvador Dalí. This exhibit will include new digital content, a new café concept, interactive elements and a final gallery moment highlighting Dalí’s artwork that are a part of the IMA’s permanent collection.
“After soaring success in its inaugural first two years, The Lume Indianapolis will undoubtedly be a memorable experience for guests of all ages and backgrounds,” said Jonathan Berger, vice president of marketing and external affairs at Newfields. “We are also thrilled to be able to bring back Van Gogh due to popular demand, providing guests another opportunity to see his masterpieces. Then to start 2024 off with the surreal and mysterious works of Salvador Dalí is very exciting. Newfields staff is thrilled about all the ways we can refresh the space to cover the new content, including displaying works from our permanent collection by Dalí that have never fully been on display.”
Tickets are $22 for adult museum members and $29 for adult non-members; $15 for youth museum members ages 6-17 and $20 for youth non-members; and $25 for senior citizen non-members. Children ages 5 and younger will be admitted free.
