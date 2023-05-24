Lebanon High School’s Comedy Sportz is an improv comedy club led by class sponsor, Rachel Becker.
Comedy Sportz as a whole is an international organization with multiple high school, rec league, and professional teams. The premise of the organization is that two teams compete to win the match by playing improv games. The matches typically consist of a head to head round, two team choice games, another head to head round. Typically in professional league, the team with less points at the end of the first half plays the game of five things in order to win more points. This process repeats for the second half with the omission of the game five things and the addition of a last chance game at the end of the match.
LHS recently participated in its last match of the school year, featuring alumni Evan Wolfgang, Annaliese Wolfgang, Garrett Rowe, Dakota Johnson, Carter Thurnall, Tucker Ransom and Sam Green. Evan Wolfgang was team captain and one of their team choice games was “Lego Noooooo!” a parody on the Comedy Sportz game Mouse Trap, where the players preform a scene blindfolded and barefoot with live mousetraps on the stage but this time, the mousetraps were swapped with Legos.
The LHS team consisted of Xavier Bryant, Joseph Reinhart, Chris Green, Ameillia Scheoff, Grace Ann Newman, Island Fasel, Trinity Pruitt and Josephine Morrison. Their team choice games were “Forward and Reverse” and “Forbidden Planet.” Up in the booth playing the role of “The Voice” were Lydia Harmon and Davohn Ziesmer. The referee for the match was Ref Patrick from ComedySportz Indianapolis.
The LHS team ultimately beat the alumni. Overall, the fans and the LHS players enjoyed seeing the alumni back on stage and the match was an exciting end to the 2022-23 ComedySportz season.
