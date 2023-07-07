Fourth of July events are over, but community celebrations will continue with the Boone County Republican Women’s Club (BCRWC) and its inaugural Freedom Fest event.
From 4 to 9 p.m. July 15, members of the community can enjoy live music, food, contests and family activities at Lions Park in Zionsville.
“We really want to celebrate our freedom,” said Anna Schappaugh, Campaign Activities chair for BCRWC. “Regardless of political party, the event started with the simple idea of valuing our freedom and appreciating it. We have more in common than what separates us.”
Lebanon band The Revelators will perform live. Backroads BBQ will provide summer cookout favorites and there will be a dessert table available as well.
Klooz Brewz will be on hand with craft beer and cider and the entire family can get in on the fun with face painting, games and other summer activities.
“We will have some young people sing the National Anthem, have a most patriotic dress contest and honor some of our veterans from the American Legion,” Schappaugh said. “It’s a chance to celebrate our country and the freedom that makes our country so great.”
The BCRWC was a long-standing organization in Boone County before disbanding several years ago.
Valerie Swack, BCRWC president, said two years ago, a group of women wanted to restart the club and are now hitting the ground running.
“I jumped at the chance to get involved. We’re one of the biggest clubs in the state with 120 members. I love the education we bring in each month,” Swack said. “We do bring candidates to speak at the monthly meetings and I love supporting our candidates but we also bring in a variety of phenomenal speakers to talk about issues like suicide prevention, gun safety, education and other important topics.”
For the newly formed club, Schappaugh said there haven’t been many informal events held as of yet, but they are hoping to make Freedom Fest an annual event.
The club is working closely with the Boone County Republican Party and supporting each other with various events and activities throughout the year.
“We want to be a bridge of information, so you know where to find the information that’s important to you,” Schappaugh said. “Through our meetings and our social events, we hope to share resources about how to get involved and learn more.”
The BCRWC meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month in the Cardinal Room at the Golf Club of Indiana. Visit the website at https://www.boonecountyrepublicanwomensclub.com for more information.
Freedom Fest will run from 4 to 9 p.m. July 15 at Lions Park, 11053 Sycamore St., Zionsville. There is no admission fee.
