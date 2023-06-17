SR 39 restrictions map

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces that State Road 39 will be restricted on or after Monday, June 19, near Lebanon.

The road will be restricted at Enterprise Boulevard through the end of June, weather permitting. Crews will be constructing a new entrance into a new commercial development in the area.

INDOT urges motorists to slow down, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through a work zone.

