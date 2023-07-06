The Indiana Academy of Science will be hosting “Science With A Twist” in partnership with the Indianapolis Zoo at 7 p.m. July 23. The event will be held at the Hulman Riverhouse at the Indianapolis Zoo, 1200 W. Washington St., Indianapolis.
“Science With A Twist” will have Dr. Sérgio Henriques as the guest speaker. Henriques is the Invertebrate Conservation Coordinator at the Global Center for Species Survival at the Indianapolis Zoo and has more than 20 years of experience in mobilizing resources to promote conservation and looking for lost species. Henriques regularly works with a global network of experts, such as IUCN specialist groups and the Invertebrate Conservation Committee, in trying to tackle understudied threats, including light pollution or illegal wildlife trade, and using the latest technology to reverse the decline of invertebrates.
Registration ends July 7 and includes light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Tickets may be purchased online at http://www.indianaacademyofscience.org. Tickets are priced at $25 for general registration (non-Indiana Academy of Science members), $18 for Indiana Academy of Science members, $15 for Indiana K-12 teachers and $12 for graduate and undergraduate students.
For more information, contact Erin McClelland at emcclelland@marian.edu or Lindee Mason at Lindee.Mason@pfw.edu.
