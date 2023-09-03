The Indiana Chamber of Commerce was named the 2023 State Chamber of the Year by the National Association of State Chambers at the group’s annual conference, held this year in Anchorage, Alaska.
“It’s such an honor to earn this recognition by our peers and it’s a fitting commentary on the hard work of our staff, board and volunteers,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar, who was on hand to receive the honor, said. “Representing Indiana’s business community is a privilege, and we take a great deal of pride in promoting economic prosperity in the Hoosier state.”
This was the first time in the eight-year history of the honor that the vote was unanimous. Award presenters referred to Indiana’s as “the gold standard for state chambers across the country.”
Selection criteria included excellence in areas of legislative advocacy, membership, programming, communications and political affairs.
“We consistently rank among the top state chambers for revenue despite being a much smaller state than many,” Brinegar said. “This allows us to continually reinvest in programs and pursue partnerships to help employers prosper.”
The Indiana Chamber and its affiliates – which include the Institute for Workforce Excellence and the Wellness Council of Indiana – serve more than 25,000 members and investors throughout the state, representing more than a million Hoosiers.
Just last year the organization celebrated its 100th anniversary.
