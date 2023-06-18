More than 600 students recently graduated from Indiana Connections Academy, a tuition-free full-time public virtual school, as part of the Class of 2023 - including Chloey Lopez, Angela Garcia, Julianna Harvey, Camryn Lopez and Brigitta Stumpf, all from Lebanon.
Indiana Connections Academy’s Class of 2023 consists of graduates from many cities and towns across the state including Fishers, Terre Haute, Fort Wayne, Greenwood and more, who received online programming.
Among the graduating class, 48% plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities, 23% plan to enter the workforce and 18% plan to attend vocational training.
Indiana Connections Academy provides students with the continuous support of highly-skilled teachers and a curriculum that focuses on both academics and helping to build fundamental life skills.
For more than a decade, Indiana Connections Academy has served thousands of students with a variety of needs. Students complete rigorous school work in the comfort of their homes with virtual instruction and support from state-certified teachers.
Enrollment for the 2023-24 school year is now open at Indiana Connections Academy for grades K-12. Interested families are encouraged to attend an upcoming online information session to find out if virtual school is the right fit for their students.
For more information about Indiana Connections Academy, visit the website at IndianaConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-800-382-6010.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.