Increased support for Indiana K-12 special needs students through the Indiana Education Scholarship Account (ESA) was put forward by Treasurer of State Daniel Elliott. The program allows parents to customize their child’s education. Enrollment is available through Sept. 1.
“As school choice parents, my family knows firsthand the importance of being able [to] choose what’s best for your child’s educational experience,” Elliott said. “Our Indiana Education Scholarship Account gives parents with children who have their own ways of learning the ability to find the tools to best fit their needs.”
Qualifying students will have options that include educational camps, home-based education services, private school tuition and fees, testing and evaluation services, therapies, tutoring, and other services provided by approved vendors.
Lauren Loewen of Robson Academy created a school and approximately half of her students use the ESA program and would not have been able to afford the services needed without it.
“I’m beyond grateful a program exists that can help these families with students on the fringe,” Loewen said.
Indiana ESA is also accepting qualified service providers, like therapists, tutors, schools and others.
More information on enrollment may be found online at in.gov/tos/inesa.
“My team and I believe that the future of education is not forcing a child to fit into the system but giving parents the instruments to build around the individual needs of their child,” Elliott said. “Our ESA program is guided by that principle, and we believe in mission.”
