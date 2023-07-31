The Indiana History Train at the Indiana State Fair is offering rides through Aug. 20.
The Indiana Historical Society’s Indiana History Train is three freight train cars on about 200 feet of standalone track — located north of the Family Fun Park and east of Pioneer Village on the northeast side of the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
This year, visitors to the Indiana History Train can see “Chuck Taylor and Indiana Basketball,” exploring the Hoosier who gave his life to the game of basketball — Charles Hollis Taylor, better known as “Chuck” Taylor. Taylor made a name for himself traveling around the nation and beyond, teaching clinics on basketball fundamentals and selling a new basketball shoe he made famous — the Converse All Star.
“Fairgoers visiting the Indiana History Train will see iconic Indiana basketball moments with lots of historical images, and we are excited to tie in our exhibit to this year’s fair theme celebrating basketball,” Indiana Historical Society Director of External Engagement and Special Initiatives Marianne Sheline said. “For those who are interested in more of a deep dive into Chuck Taylor himself and the history of his legacy, they can also visit our in-house exhibit at the Indiana Historical Society, ‘Chuck Taylor All Star,’ which includes a virtual reality experience along with artifacts and images.”
The Indiana History Train is included with admission to the fair. IHS individual members are eligible to receive a free fair ticket, and IHS household members are eligible to receive up to four free tickets.
For more information on tickets available to IHS members, contact Sarah Sankovich at ssankovich@indianahistory.org.
The fair will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
The Indiana History Train is presented by IHS, in partnership with the Indiana State Fair Commission (ISFC). Visit the website at www.indianahistory.org/train for more information on the Indiana History Train.
“Chuck Taylor All Star” runs through Jan. 27, 2025, at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, 450 W. Ohio St., Indianapolis. The exhibit is presented by Converse, Pacers Sports & Entertainment and the Herbert Simon Family Foundation.
For more information about these exhibits and other IHS offerings, call 317-232-1882 or visit the website at www.indianahistory.org.
