The Indiana Senate Republican Caucus is offering paid spring-semester internships in its communications, information technology, legal, legislative, page and policy offices during the 2024 session of the Indiana General Assembly, State Sen. Brian Buchanan (R-Lebanon) announced.
Qualified candidates may be of any major and must be at least a college sophomore. Recent college graduates, as well as graduate and law school students, are also encouraged to apply. Positions are open to Indiana residents, as well as nonresidents who attend a college or university in Indiana.
Interns earn a $900 biweekly stipend and benefit from scholarship and academic credit opportunities, professional development, community involvement and networking.
Senate internships are full-time positions at the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis that typically begin with a mandatory orientation in late December and conclude at the end of the legislative session in March 2024.
"Indiana's Statehouse is an exciting place to be during the legislative session, and this internship puts young Hoosiers in the center of it," Buchanan said. "Senate interns work closely with legislators and staff to develop skills in a wide variety of areas, and I highly recommend any individuals interested in public service to apply."
State Sen. Brian Buchanan represents Senate District 7,which includes Clinton County and portions of Boone, Hendricks and Montgomery counties.
For more information or to apply, visit the website at www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Intern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.