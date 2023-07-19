Indiana State Fair officials have rolled out further details on new experiences guests can expect when visiting the State Fair, happening July 28 through Aug. 20.
In addition to the basketball theme exhibits and events already announced, fair goers will see many more new events at this year’s fair.
“Illuminate” is a custom light show full of oversized lanterns. Nestled within Expo Hall, this new exhibit is free with paid fair admission. It will be on display from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. the first two weeks of the fair.
The inaugural Indiana State Fair Cornhole Tournament is set for 1 p.m. July 29 at the Purdue Extension Building. Hoosiers are encouraged to sign up for a chance to win a $2,000 prize.
“Otter Adventure” is an interactive, up-close-and-personal show with the sweetest creatures on the fairgrounds. Slide in to the MHS Family Fun Park Aug. 2-20 at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to catch the Otter Adventure show.
You can't see pigs fly but you can see them race with the Swifty Swine Racing Pigs show. The pigs compete for a grand prize of an Oreo cookie. Check out the races on the east end of the Hoosier Lottery Grandstand every Friday through Sunday at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Fairgoers won’t want to miss The Xpogo Extreme Stunt Team - competitors on two seasons of “America’s Got Talent” - jumping over 9 feet in the air on next generations pogo sticks while throwing down flips and incredible tricks. Xpogo will perform every day of the fair in The Backyard. Times vary.
The Parakeet Encounter allows fair goers to get up close and personal with friendly parakeets just west of the Indiana Young Farmers Building. The encounter is available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily in the DNR Building.
Also scheduled for fair entertainment is The Rope Warrior. The Rope Warrior has been performing his interactive and visually entertaining jump rope show all over the world for the last 25 years. Career highlights include performances for Boris Yeltsin in Russia, and for Presidents Clinton and Bush at their inaugurations. He has made more than 100 national television appearances and currently holds three world records. Dates and times vary for the performances on Main Street.
Indiana Musician Showcase will have local Indiana musicians performing around the State Fairgrounds in many locations. Stop by The Backyard, Wine Garden and The Taproom.
The Mercantile is a new shopping district fairgoers won’t want to miss.
Keep in mind that the Indiana State Fair will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
The Indiana State Fair is the state’s largest multi-day event celebrating Hoosiers’ spirit and agricultural heritage. These 18 days celebrate Indiana agriculture and promote it to hundreds of thousands of people across Indiana, and beyond.
Nationally recognized for offering great entertainment, showcasing 4-H youth, interactive agriculture education programs, premier facilities and a variety of unique, fun foods, the Indiana State Fair has been an annual attraction for generations of Hoosiers since 1852.
The 2023 Indiana State Fair runs from July 28 to Aug. 20. For more information, visit the website at www.indianastatefair.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.